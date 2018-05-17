Political power shouldn't just serve finance - Vatican (2)

Vatican City, May 17 - The Vatican has said that politicians should remember that they are in not in positions of power to serve the financial world in a new document released Thursday on ethics in the economic system. "With the growing and all-pervasive control of powerful parties and vast economic-financial networks, those deputed to exercise political power are often disoriented and rendered powerless by supranational agents and by the volatility of the capital they manage," said the document by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. "Those entrusted with political authority find it difficult to fulfil to their original vocation as servants of the common good, and are even transformed into ancillary instruments of interests extraneous to the good".