Rome

Contract and premier 'not closed' - League sources

Contradict M5S sources

Contract and premier 'not closed' - League sources (3)

Rome, May 17 - Negotiations between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League on a government contract and the name of the new premiere "are not closed", League sources said Thursday. The sources said they were close to those who are still negotiating for the League. Earlier M5S sources said the contract was wrapped up and they had made steps forward on the premier.

