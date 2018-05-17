Some 3,000-4,000 TIM workers set for temp layoffs (2)

Milan
17/05/2018
Milan, May 17 - Telecom Italia (TIM) has informed trade unions that it has started the procedure to use the CIG benefit to temporarily lay off or cut the hours of staff, Salvo Ugliarolo, the head of the UILCOM UIL union, told ANSA on Thursday. The procedure is set to regard 3,000 to 4,000 workers, sources said. "This morning the company informed the (union) secretary generals that the request for CIG will start unilaterally," Ugliarolo said.
