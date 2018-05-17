Premier-linked Carelli says 'available' to M5S (3)

Rome, May 17 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP Emilio Carelli said he could give "no comment" on Thursday when asked by ANSA about speculation he could be the premier of a M5S-League government. "As always I have made myself available to the 5-Star Movement and its political leader Luigi Di Maio," the former news anchor said after being contacted by ANSA via telephone. When asked about reports he had said he was not willing to be premier, Carelli replied: "it's not true - as I have always said, I am available to the movement". Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini have reached an agreement most of the key points of a government programme and are now focusing on identifying the premier of the new executive.