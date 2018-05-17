Spread rises further as M5S, League close in on govt deal

Rome
17/05/2018
Rome, May 17 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund rose further on Thursday, approaching the 160-basis-points mark. The yield went up 2.18% for a spread of 158 points. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, climbed sharply on Wednesday and the bourse lost 2.32% amid market fears the next government will enact populist anti-EU policies. It initially dropped back after the opening of trading on Thursday but soon started rising again. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index opened 1%, climbing close to the 24,000 points mark, after the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League said they had reached an agreement on a government programme and were now working to identify the premier of the new executive. The market soon lost much of those gains though, and the rise was down to +0.4%, at 23,834 points, after about an hour and a half of trading. The M5S said the programme they had agreed on with the League did not include the hypothesis of a referendum on the euro, something which had featured in the an earlier draft that was leaked to the press.
