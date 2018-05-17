Rome

Spread rises further as M5S, League close in on govt deal

Approaches 160 basis points with yield up to 2.18

Spread rises further as M5S, League close in on govt deal

Rome, May 17 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund rose further on Thursday, approaching the 160-basis-points mark. The yield went up 2.18% for a spread of 158 points. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, climbed sharply on Wednesday and the bourse lost 2.32% amid market fears the next government will enact populist anti-EU policies. It initially dropped back after the opening of trading on Thursday but soon started rising again. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index opened 1%, climbing close to the 24,000 points mark, after the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League said they had reached an agreement on a government programme and were now working to identify the premier of the new executive. The market soon lost much of those gains though, and the rise was down to +0.4%, at 23,834 points, after about an hour and a half of trading. The M5S said the programme they had agreed on with the League did not include the hypothesis of a referendum on the euro, something which had featured in the an earlier draft that was leaked to the press.

