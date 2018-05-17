Rome

Antibody to treat three rare illnesses discovered

Testing coordinated by Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital

Rome, May 17 - A new drug has been developed that effectively treats three recently discovered rare autoinflammatory diseases, a group of illnesses causing recurring episodes of swelling and fever, according to a study published in the The New England Journal of Medicine. The effectiveness of the drug, which uses a specific antibody, was assessed by worldwide clinical testing coordinated by Rome's Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital.

