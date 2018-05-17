Worked killed in accident at troubled ILVA plant (2)

Taranto
17/05/2018
Taranto, May 17 - A 28-year-old contract worker is dead after an accident at the troubled ILVA steelworks in the southern city of Taranto on Thursday, sources said. Angelo Fuggiano was reportedly hit by a cable that broke lose during maintenance work on machinery at the IMA unit managed by the steel company at Taranto port. The FIM, FIOM, UILM and USB trade unions all called an immediately one-day strike in protest for all ILVA employees and contract workers in Taranto.
