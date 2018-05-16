Brussels

Italy reported to ECJ for smog, xylella and waste

Three infraction proceedings opened

Brussels, May 16 - Italy was reported to the European Court of Justice Wednesday for smog, xylella and radioactive waste. The European Commission reported Italy and five other countries to the ECJ for breaking EU smog norms. The decision refers to repeated violations of EU limits on PM10 fine particles. Also reported for the same reason were Hungary and Romania, while France, Germany and the UK were reported for surpassing limits on nitrogen dioxide (NO2). The EC also reported Italy to the ECJ for not fully applying EU measures on xylella, including felling diseased trees, to prevent the spread of the bug that kills olive trees over EU territory. It also reported Rome to the ECJ for not fully applying directives on notifying national programmes for managing exhausted nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Rome had already received a motivated opinion, the second stage in an infraction proceeding, last July, along with Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic and Portugal.

