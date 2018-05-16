No going back on govt - Di Maio (3)

Rome, May 16 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday there was no going back on a government deal with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. "Now we can't pull back. Now this government must be formed," he said. "Now Italy must really change. "The government contract we are writing in these days is the greatest political novelty in the last 20 years because it will bring into Italy's government what citizens have asked for: change. "It is time for courage. Not for a step backwards".