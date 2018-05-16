Mattarella awaiting definitive contract, not draft (3)

Rome
16/05/2018
Rome, May 16 - Preident Sergio Matteralla is awaiting a definitive version of the government contract between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, presidential sources said Wednesday, after recalling that he was only given a draft on Monday. It is clear, they said, that the president does not look at drafts but as definitive texts, the fruit of the responsibility of the parties who have sealed a government deal. The sources were answering a question as to whether the president had received a draft government programme contract.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113
di Salvatore De Maria
Reggio, maxi-tamponamento sulla tangenziale
di Alfonso Naso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online