Rome

Mattarella awaiting definitive contract, not draft (3)

League, M5S gave him initial draft on Monday

Rome, May 16 - Preident Sergio Matteralla is awaiting a definitive version of the government contract between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, presidential sources said Wednesday, after recalling that he was only given a draft on Monday. It is clear, they said, that the president does not look at drafts but as definitive texts, the fruit of the responsibility of the parties who have sealed a government deal. The sources were answering a question as to whether the president had received a draft government programme contract.

