Naples

Albert of Monaco awarded honorary degree in Naples

Second most beautiful place after Monte Carlo says prince

Albert of Monaco awarded honorary degree in Naples

Naples, May 16 - Albert II, Prince of Monaco, was in Naples on Wednesday to be awarded an honorary degree from the southern Italian city's Parthenope University. When asked if Naples was one of the most beautiful places in the world, he replied: "yes it is, after Monte Carlo". "Fantastic, what a place. What a beautiful day," he added as he took a video with his mobile phone like an ordinary tourist.

