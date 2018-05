8 'Ndrangheta arrests in Milan

Milan, May 16 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested eight people in Calabria and Milan in a probe into an 'Ndrangheta money-laundering scheme in Romania. A bar near Milan's iconic Pirelli building was impounded. One of those arrested, a boss's brother-in-law named Bruno Crea, had contacts with Rome's Casamonica crime family and with Gianpaolo Tarantini, a businessman who supplied escorts for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's parties, sources said.