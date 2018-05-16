Milan

Ligresti dies at 86 (2)

Protagonist of Milan financial boom

Ligresti dies at 86 (2)

Milan, May 16 - Financier Salvatore Ligresti died on Tuesday aged 86. Founder of the Fonsai property and insurance group, Ligresti was one of the protagonists of the Milanese financial world during the postwar boom. He had been in various criminal probes since the end of the 1980s. Born in Paternò near Catania, he enjoyed the salad days of late Socialist leader Bettino Craxi's 'Milan to drink' years and the patronage of financiers like Mediobanca's Enrico Cuccia, a fellow Sicilian. Fonsai ended up after various probes in the hands of another insurer, Unipol, and Ligresti and his children Jonella, Giulia e Paolo were embroiled in judicial cases, some of which have not ended.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Reggio, grave incidente sulla tangenziale

Reggio, maxi-tamponamento sulla tangenziale

di Alfonso Naso

Francesco Olivieri si è costituito

Francesco Olivieri si è costituito

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33