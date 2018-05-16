Ligresti dies at 86 (2)

Milan, May 16 - Financier Salvatore Ligresti died on Tuesday aged 86. Founder of the Fonsai property and insurance group, Ligresti was one of the protagonists of the Milanese financial world during the postwar boom. He had been in various criminal probes since the end of the 1980s. Born in Paternò near Catania, he enjoyed the salad days of late Socialist leader Bettino Craxi's 'Milan to drink' years and the patronage of financiers like Mediobanca's Enrico Cuccia, a fellow Sicilian. Fonsai ended up after various probes in the hands of another insurer, Unipol, and Ligresti and his children Jonella, Giulia e Paolo were embroiled in judicial cases, some of which have not ended.