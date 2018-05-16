Teen gang attacks pensioner over cigarette

Milan, May 16 - A teen gang allegedly insulted and punched a pensioner near Milan a few days ago after he refused to give them a cigarette, sources said Wednesday. The seven minors and one 18-year-old have been cited for insulting and attacking the 65-year-old at Sesto San Giovanni. Two passersby who tried to help the victim were also attacked, police said. One of them lost a tooth after being kicked in the face. The teenagers were identified by photos which passersby shot before they fled the scene.