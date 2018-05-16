Berlusconi indicted in Rome for bribing Ruby witnesses (3)

Rome

Apicella also sent to trial

Rome, May 16 - Former premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi was indicted Wednesday for bribing witnesses in one of the several branches of the so-called Ruby Ter case. The media magnate was indicted along with singer Mariano Apicella, who is accused of corruption and giving false testimony. The trial will start on November 23. In all the Ruby Ter cases the three-time ex-premier is accused of bribing witnesses, mostly young women, to lie under oath about the true nature of his bunga binga sex parties.

