Dialogue with EU but not subordinate - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 16 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that an eventual M5S-League government would be open to dialogue with the European Union, while stressing that it would not take orders from it. "I can understand that the agreement (for an M5S-League govt) may scare a part of the European establishment," Di Maio said. "There will be utmost dialogue with Europe but we will not be subordinate to Eurocrats. "We have put together (with the League) new procedures for dialogue with the EU".

