Rome

Big steps forward in M5S-League govt talks - Salvini

Work on names if we close programme today - League leader

Big steps forward in M5S-League govt talks - Salvini

Rome, May 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said on Facebook on Wednesday that "we have made big steps forward" in government-formation talks with the 5-Star Movement. He said League the the two parties "will move on to the names" for government positions if they manage to finalise an agreement on the programme by the end of the day. "I'm happy, we are not reasoning on the names (for positions) but only on the future of Italy and we are reasoning with the M5S in a correct, constructive and positive way," Salvini said in a live Facebook broadcast. Salvini also hit back at the Financial Times for comparing the prospect of a League-M5S government to the return to the barbarians to Rome. "The FT says we are barbarians. I say that is is better to be barbarians than slaves," Salvini said on Facebook. "They are using the usual tricks, the spread. But we are going forward. I wasn't born just to make do".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Reggio, grave incidente sulla tangenziale

Reggio, maxi-tamponamento sulla tangenziale

di Alfonso Naso

Francesco Olivieri si è costituito

Francesco Olivieri si è costituito

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33