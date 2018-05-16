M5S-Legaue govt formation talks in 'final straight' (2)

Rome, May 16 - Government-formation talks between the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are reaching their climax, the party leaders have said. Matteo Salvini, the head of the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, said negotiations were in the "final straight". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday that "perhaps we'll be able to wrap up the contract of government" on Wednesday. On Tuesday the leaders both hit back hard after European Commissioners said the new government in Rome will have to respect the EU's Stability Pact and hoped Italy's policy on asylum seekers does not change. Salvini accused the Commission of "unacceptable interference". Di Maio said the comments and criticism of an eventual M5S-Legaue government from foreign media made him even more determined to make it happen. The M5S, meanwhile, said that a draft of the M5S-League government contract, in which Italy's exit from the eurozone is contemplated and which calls for the ECB to write off 250 billion euros in the nation's public debt, is out of date, stressing that the single currency is not in question. Salvini said Wednesday that the talks were going well. "I'm happy, we are not reasoning on the names (for positions) but only on the future of Italy and we are reasoning with the M5S in a correct, constructive and positive way," Salvini said in a live Facebook broadcast.