Italian population falls for 3rd year running – ISTAT

Rome
16/05/2018
Rome, May 16 - The Italian population fell in 2017 for the third consecutive year, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. On January 1, 2018 there were an estimated 60.5 million people, down by nearly 100,000 over the previous year, ISTAT said. The population included 5.6 million foreigners, or 8.4% of the total. ISTAT also said Italy now has the second oldest population in the world, with 168.7 elderly people for every 100 young.
