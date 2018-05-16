Rome

Italian population falls for 3rd year running – ISTAT

168.7 elderly for every 100 young

Italian population falls for 3rd year running – ISTAT

Rome, May 16 - The Italian population fell in 2017 for the third consecutive year, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Wednesday. On January 1, 2018 there were an estimated 60.5 million people, down by nearly 100,000 over the previous year, ISTAT said. The population included 5.6 million foreigners, or 8.4% of the total. ISTAT also said Italy now has the second oldest population in the world, with 168.7 elderly people for every 100 young.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Reggio, grave incidente sulla tangenziale

Reggio, maxi-tamponamento sulla tangenziale

di Alfonso Naso

Francesco Olivieri si è costituito

Francesco Olivieri si è costituito

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33