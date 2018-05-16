Turin

Turin prosecutors request Berlusconi Ruby Ter trial (3)

Case adjourned

Turin, May 16 - Turin prosecutors on Wednesday requested that ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi be sent to trial in relation to the Piedmont leg of the so-called Ruby Ter investigation. The Ruby Ter investigation regards allegations Berlusconi paid women to lie about the true nature of the bunga bunga parties at his home, which the Forza Italia leader has always insisted were harmless, elegant soirees. The trial prosecutors also requested that a former nurse, Roberta Bonasia, be indicted. The case was adjourned until June 1. In March a Milan court indicted Berlusconi and four young women who were guests at the parties in a separate part of the probe. The ex-premier is also on trial in the main branch of the Ruby Ter case, with 23 other defendants. This Turin case is one of many stemming from the case of an underage alleged prostitute nicknamed Ruby. Berlusconi was convicted of paying for sex with her but then acquitted on the grounds he did not know her age.

