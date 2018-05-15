Vatican City

Pope thinking of 'when I must take my leave'

I will not leave victorious like Paul, Francis adds

Vatican City, May 15 - Pope Francis said Tuesday he was thinking of "the moment in which I will have to take my leave". "When I read (the testament of St paul) I think of myself because I am a bishop and must take my leave," said the pope at a Vatican Mass. "The testament of Paul is a testimony. It is also an announcement. It is also a challenge. 'I have travelled this road. You continue'," Francis added. "I ask the Lord to give me the grace to be able to take my leave like this. In my conscience I will not leave victorious like Paul… But the Lord is good and merciful," he concluded.

