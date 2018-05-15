Russell Crowe at Colosseum for Gladiator Live

Rome, May 15 - Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'The Gladiator' will be screened at the Colosseum on June 6 for a charity event that will almost certainly be attended by lead actor Russell Crowe. The soundtrack will be played live by the Italian cinema orchestra in synchrony with the dialogues. The cineconcert will be repeated twice at Circo Massimo on June 8 and 9, but to a larger audience. The 200 member orchestra and choir will be conducted by Justin Freer, with singer Lisa Gerrard who won the Golden Globe for the title song ''Now we are free'' and composer Hans Zimmer in attendance. The event will raise money for the Rotary campaign ''End Polio Now'', which also has the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Health Organisation and UNICEF. The 30-year campaign has already raised 1.7 billion dollars to vaccinate children across the globe and the aim now is to raise an additional 450 million in 3 years. The Gladiator Live will also raise money for a new lift for disabled people at the Colosseum, which will cost 200,000 euros and be delivered by June 2019. "It was almost a moral obligation for the Colosseum to agree (to hosting the event)," said building superintendent Rossella Rea. "In 2000 the Gladiator spread the image of this place globally to such an extent that visitor numbers doubled." So on June 6 300-350 lucky guest-donors will get to enjoy a unique spectacle evoking the emotions of silent film and in the very place that is seen digitally reproduced on the big screen. Guests also include Rome's other gladiator, former Roma captain Francesco Totti. Tickets range from 1,500 to 3,000 euros for a seat in the front row, guided tour of the underground archaeological area and dinner at the Terrazza Valadier prepared by chef Cristina Bowerman. Tickets to the Circo Massimo dates instead cost between 50 and 250 euros.