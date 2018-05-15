Gualdo Todino

Giro: Mohoric wins, Yates keeps pink jersey, Chaves plummets (3)

Briton still leads after 10th stage

Gualdo Todino, May 15 - Slovenia's Matej Mohoric won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia and Britain's Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey Tuesday. The stage was a 244km stretch from Penne near Pescara to Gualdo Todino near Perugia, this year's longest stage. Yates' Mitchelton-Scott teammate, Estaban Chaves of Colombia, who was second, 32'' behind the Briton, had an allergic reaction and lost 25'25'' on the gruelling stage. "It was a day to forget, I didn't have the legs," said Chaves. Mohoric beat Germany's Nico Denz in a sprint finish after a two-man break. Ireland's Sam Bennett was third at 34"; fourth Italy's Enrico Battaglin, fifth Italy's Davide Ballerini, sixth Denmark's Mads Wurtz, seventh Italy's Francesco Gavazzi, eighth Colombia's Jarlinson Pantano, ninth Italy's Gianluca Brambilla and tenth Portugal's José Goncalves, all with the same time. How they finished: 1. Matej Mohoric (Slo) in 6h04'52" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 40.124 km/h) 2. Nico Denz (Ger) s.t. (+08" bonus) 3. Sam Bennett (Irl) at 00'34"(+06" bonus) 4. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. 5. Davide Ballerini (Ita) s.t. (+01" bonus) 6. Mads Schmidt (Dan) s.t. 7. Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) s.t. 8. Jarlinson Pantano (Col) s.t. 9. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) s.t. 10. José Goncalves (Por) s.t. 15. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. 17. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. (+03" bonus) 18. Tom Dumoulin (Ola) s.t. 19. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 135. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 25'25" General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 43h'42'38" (km 1,766.7, av.speed 40.413) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'41" 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'46" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 01'00" 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 01'23" 6. George Bennett (Nzl) at 01'36" 7. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 02'08" 8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) s.t. 9. Michael Woods (Can) at 02'28" 10. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 02'36" 11. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 02'37" 12. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) s.t. 13. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 02'39" 14. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. 39. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 25'26".

