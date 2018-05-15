More Eurocrats attacks us, more motivate us - Di Maio (3)

Rome
15/05/2018
Rome, May 15 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the more Eurocrats attacked the prospective M5S-league government, the more motivation the M5S would draw from the attacks. "We have continual attacks, today also from some Eurocrats not elected by anyone and the FT speaks of new barbarians, but how do you dare?" said Di Maio. "The more I see these attacks, the more I am motivated, because I see a lot of fear of change by a certain establishment. "But those who fear change today are our enemy, and those who want it instead are fighting with us".
