Rome

All Embraco workers safe with 2 projects - Calenda (4)

Friday meeting at Turin industrialists' union to view details

All Embraco workers safe with 2 projects - Calenda (4)

Rome, May 15 - All 430 workers at Whirlpool's Brazilian fridge compressor unit Embraco's closed plant near Turin will be saved by new projects from two firms, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday. On the future of the plant at Riva di Chieri, he said, "today the unions were presented with the projects from the two firms who will invest in the ex-Embraco re-employing all the workers with the same rights and the same compensations, without any support of public money," he said. He said the parties would meet "next Friday at the Turin industrialists' union to understand the details of the projects, it is a good operation and it has ended up well". Embraco is moving its production to Slovakia. Initially 497 jobs were threatened but around 70 have already left the firm, having taken redundancy payments. The to firms are an Israeli-Chinese joint venture aiming to make robots to clean solar panels and water filters; and Turin's Astelav, which reboots used fridges.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

di Tina Ferrera

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

De Luca, firme raccolte grazie anche ai 5Stelle

De Luca, firme raccolte
grazie anche ai 5Stelle

di Lucio D'Amico

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33