Roe

DEF shd respect EU commitments - Confindustria (3)

Reforms that have worked shd not be judged ideologically

Roe, May 15 - Italian industrial employers group Confindustria on Tuesday said the government's DEF economic blueprint should contain a resolution to respect EU commitments on gradually lowering Italy's public debt and other issues. The head of the group's study centre, Andrea Montanino, told a parliamentary hearing on the DEF that the other commitments shoudl be "to seek non-recessive solutions to maintain public finances; and a non-ideological assessment of reforms which hhave worked," referring to hiring and firing rules and pension reforms. "We hope the resolution on the DEF, whether it is majority or minority, should set certain fixed points," Montanino said.

