End stalemate, govt with full powers - Confindustria (3)

Rome, May 15 - The director Confindustria's study centre Andrea Montanino said in a hearing on the government's DEF economic blueprint Tuesday that there should be an end to Italy's post-election stalemate, and a government in the fullness of its powers. He said the stalemate of the last two months "risks making Italy lose what good was done" to kickstart a lasting recovery. "It is indispensable that the new government has a clear political mandate and is able to act in the fullness of its powers," Montanino said. "Wrong choices can complicate the placement of 400 billion euros of State paper Italy needs every year to service its debt," he said. "It is fundamental to maintain the confidence of the markets" especially in the run-up to the end of quantitative easing, Montanino said. photo: Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia