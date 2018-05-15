Rome

Berlusconi ready to run to lead Italy - Brunetta

Forza Italia bigwig comments on lifting of ban on holding office

Rome, May 15 - Three-time premier Silvio Berlusconi will be ready to run to lead Italy whenever the next general election takes place after his ban on holding public office was extinguished by a Milan court, Renato Brunetta, a senior member of his Forza Italia (FI) party, said on Tuesday. "Everything changes with Berlusconi's rehabilitation," Brunetta told reporters. "The centre right is up to 40% in the polls. Forza Italia is ahead and Berlusconi is ready to run to lead the country. "We are not afraid of elections," he added, referring to the possibility Italy may have to return to the ballot box in the coming months if the League and the 5-Star Movement fail to reach an agreement for a new government. "We never have been (afraid) although I don't think continual elections are good for the country". Opinion polls show the League has increased its lead over FI among centre-right voters.

