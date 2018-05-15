M5S-League contract up to 39 pages, split on EU (3)

Rome, May 15 - The government contract between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League now runs to 39 pages and the two parties are split on about 5% of policies including the revision of EU treaties and the costs of politics, M5S sources said Tuesday. As far as European policies are concerned, they said, both parties are aiming to ask for modifications (to treaties) but there are differences of opinion on the ways of doing so. The two prospective government partners resumed talks on their 'German-style' contract at the Lower House on Tuesday after getting more time, which will reportedly be about a week, from President Sergio Mattarella on Monday.