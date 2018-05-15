M5S-League contract up to 39 pages, split on EU (3)

Rome
15/05/2018
Rome, May 15 - The government contract between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League now runs to 39 pages and the two parties are split on about 5% of policies including the revision of EU treaties and the costs of politics, M5S sources said Tuesday. As far as European policies are concerned, they said, both parties are aiming to ask for modifications (to treaties) but there are differences of opinion on the ways of doing so. The two prospective government partners resumed talks on their 'German-style' contract at the Lower House on Tuesday after getting more time, which will reportedly be about a week, from President Sergio Mattarella on Monday.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita
di Tina Ferrera
Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113
di Salvatore De Maria
De Luca, firme raccolte
grazie anche ai 5Stelle
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online