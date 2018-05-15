Rome

M5S-League contract up to 39 pages, split on EU (3)

'Disagreements not more than 5%' - M5S sources

M5S-League contract up to 39 pages, split on EU (3)

Rome, May 15 - The government contract between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League now runs to 39 pages and the two parties are split on about 5% of policies including the revision of EU treaties and the costs of politics, M5S sources said Tuesday. As far as European policies are concerned, they said, both parties are aiming to ask for modifications (to treaties) but there are differences of opinion on the ways of doing so. The two prospective government partners resumed talks on their 'German-style' contract at the Lower House on Tuesday after getting more time, which will reportedly be about a week, from President Sergio Mattarella on Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

di Tina Ferrera

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

De Luca, firme raccolte grazie anche ai 5Stelle

De Luca, firme raccolte
grazie anche ai 5Stelle

di Lucio D'Amico

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33