Rome

Reconsider Mattarella proposal amid stalemate - PD (3)

'Only serious proposal on the table' says Delrio

Rome, May 15 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Tuesday prospective government partners M5S and the League "can't waste any more time, and must clearly say their government hypothesis has failed". PD Lower House Whip Graziiano Delrio added that "we hope that, if they keep wasting time, parties should reconsider president (Sergio Mattarella's) proposal (for a 'truce' government), which is the only serious one on the table. Delrio added: "if the government is born our opposition will be very serious". Mattarella proposed a truce government to make some moves including a new electoral law and bring the country to fresh elections at around the end of the year.

