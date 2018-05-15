Pomodoro UNESCO chair on right to food at Milan Uni

First course on the theme in city that hosted food-themed Expo

Pomodoro UNESCO chair on right to food at Milan Uni

MILAN - The city of Milan has a new UNESCO Chair on the right to food. It is the first in this field in Italy and it has been awarded to Milan's Statale University and to Livia Pomodoro, the former president of the city's tribunal who has worked for the last three years as the president of the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy to promote the legacy of the food-themed Universal Exposition held in 2015 in Milan. The new chair will be part of the specialization program coordinated by Pier Filippo Giuggioli on 'Food between health, the law and market'. Speaking at the presentation of the course, Hilal Elver, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, stressed that the fact that the chair was given to Milan "holds special meaning because Italy already hosts other international organizations connected to the right to food and food security, including FAO". It also represents a "tool" to remind policy-makers of the "urgency of such themes and to bring awareness and knowledge among young generations", said Elver. Livia Pomodoro said that "the chair can promote an integrated system of research, training, information and documentation on the necessary scientific and legal tools to contribute to raise public awareness and engagement so access to food can become a concrete reality for an increasing number of citizens in the world", speaking at the presentation event. "The chair will also need to facilitate and encourage an important cooperation between centers for research and high training, between universities and dedicated institutions, in Milan as well as in Italy and abroad". The fact that Milan, the city where the food-themed Expo was held, will host the chair "is an important opportunity" for the city, Lombardy, Italy and for multilateral institutional relations, she added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

di Tina Ferrera

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

De Luca, firme raccolte grazie anche ai 5Stelle

De Luca, firme raccolte
grazie anche ai 5Stelle

di Lucio D'Amico

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33