Rome's botticelle horse-drawn carriages to move to parks

Rome
15/05/2018
Rome, May 15 - Rome's famed 'botticelle' horse-drawn tourist carriages are to move from the streets of the Italian capital to its parks under a measure soon to be discussed at city hall, sources said Tuesday. "Among the key aims of the measure is to avoid all suffering to the horses, taking the botticelle activities to more suitable locations like parks and historic villas," said the head of the Rome environmental committee, Daniele Diaco of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). It will also be possible for drivers to apply for taxi licenses, he said.
