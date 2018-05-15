Rome

Rome's botticelle horse-drawn carriages to move to parks

Measure to be discussed soon

Rome's botticelle horse-drawn carriages to move to parks

Rome, May 15 - Rome's famed 'botticelle' horse-drawn tourist carriages are to move from the streets of the Italian capital to its parks under a measure soon to be discussed at city hall, sources said Tuesday. "Among the key aims of the measure is to avoid all suffering to the horses, taking the botticelle activities to more suitable locations like parks and historic villas," said the head of the Rome environmental committee, Daniele Diaco of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). It will also be possible for drivers to apply for taxi licenses, he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

di Tina Ferrera

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

Perde il controllo dell'auto, muore avvocato sulla SS 113

di Salvatore De Maria

De Luca, firme raccolte grazie anche ai 5Stelle

De Luca, firme raccolte
grazie anche ai 5Stelle

di Lucio D'Amico

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Arresto Montante, tra gli indagati anche il messinese Maurizio Bernava

Operazione antidroga in Calabria, 21 arresti

Traffico di droga, 22 misure cautelari

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33