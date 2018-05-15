Pope thinking of 'moment to say farewell'

Vatican City
15/05/2018
Vatican City, May 15 - Pope Francis said Tuesday he was thinking of "the moment in which I will have to say farewell". Speaking at a Vatican Mass, Francis also said bishops should watch over their flocks rather than thinking about their careers. The pope also said families provided hope for the future.
