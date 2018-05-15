No exception to Stability Pact - Katainen (2)

(see related stories) Brussels, May 15 - European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said Tuesday that there would be no exceptions to the Stability and Growth Pact when asked about the possible budget policy of an eventual League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government in Italy. "The Stability Pact rules apply to all the member states and I have no signs that the Commission will grant exceptions to anyone," Katainen said. "It's not just something that is up to us. In the end the decisions on the pact are taken by the Council and I don't see any signs that the countries want to change the rules or make exceptions for anyone".