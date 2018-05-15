Soccer: Mancini says proud to be Italy coach (2)

Rome
15/05/2018
Rome, May 15 - Roberto Mancini told reporters on Tuesday that he was delighted to have been appointed Italy's new coach. "Coaching the national team is reason for pride for anyone," the former Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter, Manchester City, Galatasaray and Zenit St Petersburg coach told a news conference at the Italian soccer federation's Coverciano centre near Florence. "I think it's the right time for me". The former Italy striker has been given the task of turning around the national team after its shock failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup in Russia. "It's a difficult period and much needs to be done," said Mancini, who left his post at Zenit by mutual consent with the Russian club to take over Italy. "I thought this could be the right time".
