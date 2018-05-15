Vibo Valentia

Vibonese killer turns self in (2)

32-year-old questioned about motive for shooting spree

Vibo Valentia, May 15 - Francesco Olivieri, the man who is suspected of killing two people and injuring another in a shooting spree in the province of Vibo Valentia on Friday, turned himself in at a jail in the southern city overnight, sources said Tuesday. The prison staff called the Carabinieri, who took the allegedly killer to their barracks. There he was questioned by prosecutors about the motive for the attacks in the areas of the towns of Limbadi and Nicotera.

