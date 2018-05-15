M5S-League resume talks on new govt after getting more time

Rome
15/05/2018
Rome, May 15 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League on Tuesday resumed talks on the possible formation of a new government after getting more time for negotiations from President Sergio Mattarella on Monday. Delegations of the two groups, the parties that did best in March's inconclusive general election, kicked off at the Lower House with leaders, Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio of the League and the M5S respectively, not present at the start. Who would be the premier of a League-M5S executive is among the issues that needs to be resolved, but there are also significant differences over the policy programme.
