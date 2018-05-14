Rome

Same-sex marriage abroad can't be registered says Cassation

But can be converted into civil union in Italy

Same-sex marriage abroad can't be registered says Cassation

Rome, May 14 - Italy's supreme Cassation Court on Monday said that same-sex marriage between an Italian and a foreigner celebrated abroad can't be registered in Italy but can be "converted" into a civil union in its first such ruling. The court upheld an appeals' court sentence in 2015 on the case, also ruling that same-sex unions can be registered in Italy even if they were celebrated abroad before civil unions between homosexual partners became legal in the country in 2016. In its first sentence on a same-sex wedding abroad between an Italian and a foreign citizen, the court ruled against a Brazilian citizen and an Italian who got married in 2012 in Brazil and a year later in Portugal and who had requested that Milan's civil registration office recognize their marriage. The couple had appealed the 2015 ruling calling it discriminatory and "downgrading" but the Cassation said it was based on a State's "legislative discretion".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

di Tina Ferrera

Trovato un cadavere nel mare di San Saba

Trovato un cadavere
nel mare di San Saba

Clamoroso: De Luca potrebbe ritirarsi

Clamoroso: De Luca potrebbe ritirarsi

Caccia all’omicida armato e pericoloso

Caccia all’omicida armato
e pericoloso

Tre scosse in un minuto nel Messinese

Cinque scosse in mezz'ora
nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33