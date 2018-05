Calabria shooter's car found, no rifle

Vibo Valentia, May 14 - The car of a man who shot dead two people in Calabria last Friday was found Monday but his rifle wasn't in it, police said. A manhunt is continuing for Francesco Olivieri, 32, who killed Giuseppina Mollese, 80, and Michele Valarioti, 63. Police suspect he is being helped hide by people in the region, home to the 'Ndrangheta mafia.