Man disfigures ex, tries to cut wrists

Turin, May 14 - A 59-year-old man disfigured his 30-year-old ex-partner by cutting her face with a box-cutter after vainly trying to persuade her to come back to him at Ivrea near Turin on Monday. The man then tried to slit his wrists with a kitchen knife, police said. The man, who has a criminal record, was arrested and the woman was treated in hospital where doctors said her wounds would heal in about a month.