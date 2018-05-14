Man disfigures ex, tries to cut wrists

Turin
14/05/2018
Turin, May 14 - A 59-year-old man disfigured his 30-year-old ex-partner by cutting her face with a box-cutter after vainly trying to persuade her to come back to him at Ivrea near Turin on Monday. The man then tried to slit his wrists with a kitchen knife, police said. The man, who has a criminal record, was arrested and the woman was treated in hospital where doctors said her wounds would heal in about a month.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online