Florence

Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

For murdering wife, disposing of body

Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

Florence, May 14 - Antonio Logli's 20-year term for murdering his wife Roberta Ragusa was upheld by a Florence appeals court on Monday. Logli was found guilty again of killing his wif e and destroying her body. Ragusa disappeared on the night of January 13-14 2012 from her home at Gello near San Giuliano Terme. The body was never found.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trovato un cadavere nel mare di San Saba

Trovato un cadavere
nel mare di San Saba

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

Scontro tra moto sulla Statale 18, due morti e una ferita

di Tina Ferrera

Clamoroso: De Luca potrebbe ritirarsi

Clamoroso: De Luca potrebbe ritirarsi

Tre scosse in un minuto nel Messinese

Cinque scosse in mezz'ora
nel Messinese

Caccia all’omicida armato e pericoloso

Caccia all’omicida armato
e pericoloso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33