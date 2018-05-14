Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

Florence
14/05/2018
Florence, May 14 - Antonio Logli's 20-year term for murdering his wife Roberta Ragusa was upheld by a Florence appeals court on Monday. Logli was found guilty again of killing his wif e and destroying her body. Ragusa disappeared on the night of January 13-14 2012 from her home at Gello near San Giuliano Terme. The body was never found.
