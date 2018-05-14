Bray, Lagioia keep Turin Book Fair helm after bumper edition

Turin

Turin, May 14 - Former culture minister Massimo Bray and director Nicola Lagioia were confirmed heads of the Turin Book fair after its latest bumper edition Monday. The fair closed its doors after 144,386 visitors, up from 143,815 last year, foundation president Bray told reporters. "All the events that have given strength to this Fair are common goods of the city and as such will be safeguarded," he said after being confirmed by Mayor Chiara Appendino. The next edition will be on May 9-13 2019, director Lagioia said.

