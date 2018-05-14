Perugia

Soccer: Nesta new Perugia coach (2)

Serie B outfit qualified for play-offs for Serie A

Perugia, May 14 - Former Lazio, Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Nesta was named coach of Serie B outfit Perugia on Monday, replacing Roberto Breda who was fired Sunday. Perugia are eighth in Serie B and have already automatically qualified for the play-offs to get into Serie A ahead of the last match at Empoli Friday, which will be Nesta's first in charge. If the standings remain unchanged they will face a cub managed by one of Nesta's old Italy teammates, Filippo Inzaghi's Venezia. It will Nesta's second coaching job. His first was at Miami FC in 2016-17.

