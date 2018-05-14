Soccer: Mancini new Italy coach - FIGC chief (4)

Rome, May 14 - Roberto Mancini will be the new Italy coach, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) extraordinary commissioner Roberto Fabbricini announced on Monday. "We are honing a few aspects but we can say that it's a done deal for Mancini as Italy coach," he said. "We are satisfied and so is Mancini: his enthusiasm was the decisive factor in the choice". Mancini arrived in Italy earlier Monday saying he was happy to be back and he would see Tuesday if he gets the Azzurri job left vacant after Italy failed to reach the World Cup. "I'm happy to be in Italy: tomorrow we'll see what happens," said the former Inter Milan and Man City boss about a meeting at the FIGC Tuesday. Italy has been under former Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio since Gian Piero Ventura quit following Italy's shock defeat to Sweden in a World Cup qualifying play-off. Former Italy, Sampdoria and Lazio striker Mancini was all smiles Monday but made no other comment on possibly taking over at the Italy helm. He rescinded his contract with Zenit San Petersburg Sunday by mutual consent after a largely unsuccessful season. Mancini, 53, led Inter to three Serie A titles and guided Man City to its first league title in 44 years in 2012. Mancini has also managed Fiorentina and Galatasaray.