Rome

Italian helps find molecule that beats colds

First tests on human cells positive

Rome, May 14 - An Italian researcher working in London has helped find the first molecule able to beat colds, against which medicine currently has no weapons. The first tests on human cells have been positive, said biochemist Roberto Solari, who led the research at Imperial College London with the chemist Edward Tate. "It's the first stage of a journey that is still a long one," Solari told ANSA. The research was published in Nature Chemistry.

