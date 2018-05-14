M5S, League to see Mattarella after settling 'final details' (4)

Milan, May 14 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said that substantial agreement has been reached after a meeting on forming a new government overnight with League leader Matteo Salvini. "The meeting with Salvini went well," Di Maio said. "It served to fine tune the final details of this government. Tomorrow (Monday) we'll go to the president's palace". Di Maio and Salvini have said they are trying to identify a 'third premier' - someone who is neither of the party heads - to lead the new government. Economist Giulio Sapelli told ANSA Monday that he has been contacted about the possibility of being the premier of a League/M5S government - but the parties denied this. "It's all true. I have been contacted by both political parties and I have said I am totally willing," Sapelli said. "They explained to me that that they are also assessing another figure, (fellow academic Giuseppe) Conte, and they have not said yet who they have chosen". But an M5S spokesman told ANSA Sapelli is not the name that will be put to President Sergio Mattarella later Monday, and League sources also said that they could not confirm Sapelli as the premier candidate. After the M5S statement to ANSA, Sapelli said "it must mean they've changed their minds. "A pity, I was counting on it," he said. President Mattarella will hold talks with the anti-establishment M5S and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League later on Monday. At 16:30 he will meet M5S representatives and then, separately, he will have talks with a delegation from the League at 18:00.