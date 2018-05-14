Tennis: I've retired says Vinci at Italian Open (2)

Rome, May 14 - Italy's Roberta Vinci confirmed that was was retiring from tennis after losing her first-round game at the Italian Open to Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 2-6 6-0 6-3 on Monday. "I couldn't take it any more. Now I'm on holiday," 35-year-old Vinci, who had said the Rome tournament would be her last, told the crowd. "These years have been splendid. I'm happy even though I lost. "Thanks for coming to support me despite the defeat". Vinci achieved a Grand Slam of doubles titles with partner Sara Errani, winning the the 2012 French Open, the 2012 US Open, the Australian Open in 2013 and 2014, and Wimbledon in 2014 too. She also reached the singles final of the 2015 US Open, losing to her compatriot Flavia Pennetta, and helped Italy win the Fed Cup in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013.