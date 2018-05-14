Mother of Giulio Regeni begins hunger strike

Rome

Rome, May 14 - Paola Deffendi, mother of tortured and slain Italian research student Giulio Regeni, began a hunger strike on Monday to demand the immediate release of the wife of the director of an NGO that has been assisting the family in Cairo. Amal Fathy, wife of Mohamed Lotfy who heads up the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF), was arrested by police in the early hours of May 11 for reasons that remain unclear. Alessandra Ballerini, the lawyer representing the family in its quest for truth concerning Regeni's 2016 disappearance and murder while he was in the Egyptian capital conducting research work for Cambridge university into street hawkers' unions, is also participating in the hunger strike, and the pair have appealed to other women to do the same. "As women, we are particularly upset and concerned about the prolonged detention of Amal, wife of our legal consultant Lofty," the women said in a statement. "No one should ever again pay for our legitimate request for truth concerning Giulio's disappearance, torture and murder," they added. Italian prosecutors believe the Egyptian security apparatus was implicated in the crime.

