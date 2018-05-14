De Magistris irked after Naples compared to Raqqa

Naples, May 14 - Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris voiced indignation Monday after the head of the Italian doctors' guild compared the southern Italian city to ISIS's former Syrian capital Raqqa after a spate of attacks on ambulances in the Campanian capital. "I find it is an unhappy and indescribable phrase, which shows a total lack of respect and sensitivity towards Raqqa, destroyed and devastated by wars, ISIS and which has tens of thousands of dead, and it is offensive towards Naples," de Magistris said on Silvestro Scotti's comments.