De Magistris irked after Naples compared to Raqqa

Naples
14/05/2018
Naples, May 14 - Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris voiced indignation Monday after the head of the Italian doctors' guild compared the southern Italian city to ISIS's former Syrian capital Raqqa after a spate of attacks on ambulances in the Campanian capital. "I find it is an unhappy and indescribable phrase, which shows a total lack of respect and sensitivity towards Raqqa, destroyed and devastated by wars, ISIS and which has tens of thousands of dead, and it is offensive towards Naples," de Magistris said on Silvestro Scotti's comments.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online