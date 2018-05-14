Rome

F1: Vettel falls 17 behind Hamilton after Spanish GP

Mercedes' Briton wins in Spain, Ferrari's German 4th

Rome, May 14 - Sebastian Vettel fell 17 points behind Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship after the Briton won the Spanish Grand Prix and the German came fourth. The Ferrari four-time world champion never looked as if he had a chance of challenging the Mercedes four-time champ. After the fourth GP of the season Hamilton has 95 points and Vettel 78.

